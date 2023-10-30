Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,707 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 126,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,844,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $76,647,000 after acquiring an additional 36,088 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,568,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,728,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $165.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

