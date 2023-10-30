Peterson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Edison International by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,846,000 after buying an additional 374,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Edison International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Edison International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,852,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,123,000 after buying an additional 516,491 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.41. 272,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,324. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

