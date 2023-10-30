Peterson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $526.00. 650,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,729. The company has a market cap of $487.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.32.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

