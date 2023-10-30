Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,617 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,620,000 after purchasing an additional 276,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,258,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,410,000 after purchasing an additional 484,794 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.48.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

