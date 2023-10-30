Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,201 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.01. The company had a trading volume of 462,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.50.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

