Peterson Financial Group Inc. Buys 387 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

CMS stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 477,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,491. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.15. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

