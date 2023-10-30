Peterson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.86. 400,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,855. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.