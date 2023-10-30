Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.19.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.64. The company had a trading volume of 715,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,926. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

