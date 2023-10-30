Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.60. 1,032,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,513. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

