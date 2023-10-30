Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,539 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. 1,408,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,689,521. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

