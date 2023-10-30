Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $815,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 198.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 501.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,666. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

