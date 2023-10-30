Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in HP by 22.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 547,758 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,272 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of HP by 17.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of HP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 56,999 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $26.08. 1,141,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,958,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

