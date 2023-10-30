Peterson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,825,334. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

