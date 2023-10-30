Peterson Financial Group Inc. Invests $791,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.49. The company had a trading volume of 648,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,854. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.05%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

