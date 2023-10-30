Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,577 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.40. 8,279,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,029,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

