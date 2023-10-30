Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 530 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,167.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.97. The stock had a trading volume of 947,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,005. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

