Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 56.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after acquiring an additional 51,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

