PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Short Interest Update

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PETQ. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PetIQ from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

PetIQ Stock Performance

PETQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,378. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $538.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $314.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.19 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PetIQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in PetIQ by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in PetIQ by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its position in PetIQ by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

