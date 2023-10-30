PFG Investments LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 8.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 175,922 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $298,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Visa by 29.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 315,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $229.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.57.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

