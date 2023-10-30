Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 844,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,792,021 shares.The stock last traded at $11.42 and had previously closed at $11.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,512,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,056,000 after acquiring an additional 452,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,337,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

