Pi Financial Cuts Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Price Target to C$2.00

Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Pi Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Century Lithium from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Century Lithium Stock Performance
Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).
Century Lithium Company Profile
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
