Pi Financial Lowers Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$28.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$34.00 to C$29.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$20.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$18.14 and a 12-month high of C$26.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.86%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

