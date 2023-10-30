Pi Financial Trims Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Target Price to C$2.25

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Pi Financial from C$2.45 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ORE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.15 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.25.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$89.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

