Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys 1,841 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,668.2% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,370,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,603 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,707,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204,745 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 138,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 599,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $51.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $208.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.