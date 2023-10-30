Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $4.66 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.9% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 275,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,869,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 234,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,882,000 after acquiring an additional 95,717 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 72,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

PM opened at $87.55 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

