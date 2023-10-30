Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases Shares of 32,913 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.46 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

