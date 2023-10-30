Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 1,457 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.7% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $66.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,057 shares of company stock worth $15,261,707 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

