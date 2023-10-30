Piper Sandler Boosts Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $79.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Mr. Cooper Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,952,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,501.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

