Piper Sandler Cuts First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Price Target to $32.00

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut First Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,896.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $25,521.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $76,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 665.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

