Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.60

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 7131132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

A number of analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after buying an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after buying an additional 16,942,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,498,000 after buying an additional 718,729 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

