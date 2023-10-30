PotCoin (POT) Price Up 36.6% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $369.52 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00198746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00012082 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

