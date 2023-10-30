Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.25.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$32.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.03. The company has a market cap of C$19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 42.50, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$31.47 and a 12-month high of C$38.98.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$7.17 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2913386 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.06%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

