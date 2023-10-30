Price Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 4.0% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $15.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

