Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.39

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 404481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRVA. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.34 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $491,946.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,809,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $397,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,082.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,758 over the last ninety days. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

