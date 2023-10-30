Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 5.6 %

IPDN opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.