ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Down to $29.02

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.02, but opened at $28.43. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 919,913 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 139,593 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 211,470.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 78,244 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the first quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter valued at about $1,401,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

