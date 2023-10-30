ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 14,747,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 129,067,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
