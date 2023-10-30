ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.89. Approximately 14,747,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 129,067,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

