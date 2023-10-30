Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Stephens

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.63.

PB stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $207,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.8% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,538,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

