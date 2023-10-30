Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Raymond James

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.82%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

