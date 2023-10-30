Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 304,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Proximus Stock Performance

BGAOF stock remained flat at $8.34 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. Proximus has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

