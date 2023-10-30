Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 304,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Proximus Stock Performance
BGAOF stock remained flat at $8.34 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. Proximus has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
Proximus Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Proximus
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The S&P 600’s newest, familiar members: Are they winners?
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.