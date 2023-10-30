Quaero Capital S.A. Buys 2,439 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

BORR stock remained flat at $6.15 on Monday. 135,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Borr Drilling Profile

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

