Quaero Capital S.A. Buys Shares of 100,500 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. PG&E comprises about 1.3% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.11. 1,964,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,067,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

