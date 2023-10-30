Quaero Capital S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Quaero Capital S.A. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,029 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Canadian Solar comprises approximately 1.5% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,055,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $40,783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 235,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.42. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

