Quaero Capital S.A. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Quaero Capital S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy makes up 1.2% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 824,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 665,425 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 211,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,632. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.14. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

