Quaero Capital S.A. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,175 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the period. Sunrun makes up about 1.9% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A. owned 0.06% of Sunrun worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Sunrun by 7.8% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 953,877 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 64.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,071 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Sunrun by 13.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,403,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Sunrun Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.75. 2,057,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,594,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.