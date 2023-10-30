Quaero Capital S.A. Invests $1.07 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in PDD by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after buying an additional 2,975,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in PDD by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after buying an additional 7,739,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $501,089,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PDD by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,420,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,779,000 after buying an additional 789,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Price Performance

PDD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $142.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $112.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA increased their price target on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

