QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lowered by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,652,000 after buying an additional 1,183,406 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,033,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,677,836,000 after acquiring an additional 433,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.96. 2,029,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.