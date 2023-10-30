QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,051 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,702,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.6% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 75,485 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 73,642 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 623,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $74,175,000 after purchasing an additional 141,316 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.68. 2,226,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,936,420. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

