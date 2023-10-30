Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 3,540 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $70,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

