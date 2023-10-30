Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,884 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.14% of Boston Scientific worth $108,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 88,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 142,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 760,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,764. The company has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

